WS Holiday Lights Parade

Last Thursday night, December 14, 2023, there were 17 entries in the Warm Springs Recreation Christmas Lights Parade.

Award winning floats in the Community Category were “Young Life”, “County Line Road”, and the “Sugar Plum Fairies.”

For the Organizational Floats – Public Utilities won first place with Best Care taking second and Indian Head Casino – third.

Other participants were Warm Springs Prevention, Housing, Emergency Management, Fire Management Prevention, Emergency Preparedness, Commodities, Finance, Fire & Safety, the Ambulance, the Daisy Thomas float.

And although our float stalled at the start of the parade and we didn’t make it to the Community Center, KWSO did have an entry as well.

Recreation thanks all who participated and who lined up along the parade route to see the lights.