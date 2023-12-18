Last week, an article posted, on the Indian Country Today website, reported that Health care professionals are warning of a triple threat facing Indian Country.

Cases of three respiratory illnesses RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), the flu and COVID-19, could increase as we head into the holidays. The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention reported increases in all three respiratory illnesses in its weekly bulletin. Young children and older adults continue to lead in risk factors.

Warm Springs Community Health Nurse Marc Mason says that there are higher level of cases mostly in the South right now but that will be heading our way. “Everyone should consider both a Flu Vaccine and the COVID-19 Vaccine if you haven’t already gotten those this fall.”

There is an open, walk in, vaccination clinic at the Health & Wellness Center weekdays 10am – noon (except Wednesday) and 1-3pm.

In addition to taking advantage of vaccines for flu and COCID-19, everyone can help reduce the spread of illness with proper hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you are sick..