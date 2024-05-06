May 2024 Newsletters

The Warm Springs ECE Newsletter is out with a run down of information for the month of May.

Spirit Week is this week (May 6, 2024) – with today being a celebration of our communities Mexican families. Kids and staff are wearing Red, Green & White. Tomorrow celebrates the arrival of Spring with Flower Power. Wednesday is Teacher Appreciation Day, Thursday is Exercise Day and this Friday is Honor Senior’s Day at the Agency Longhouse where ECE Kids will participate in a Mini Powwow.

Next Wednesday May 15th is the next Family Information Fair from 3-6.

Next Monday at noon there is another planning meeting for families who have 4 year old’s that will be graduating from Head Start and going to Kindergarten in the fall. That Graduation is set for June 14th.

Last Thursday, May 2, 2024, a Kindergarten Welcome was held at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy allowing families to register their student, sign up for Native Language Class and the 21st Century program plus visit a Kindergarten classroom and meet teachers. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st this year can still register for Kindergarten in the K8 school office. You can call 541-553-1128 to learn more

The Warm Springs K8 Eagle Nest news for May is now available ONLINE with dates of upcoming activities, and resources. The school library is hosting a book fair through May 10th. And just a heads up that the Native Language Bowl is coming up on May 23rd.

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week so whether you have a child in Early Childhood Education or with the 509J school district – please show your teachers that you appreciate the work they do in supporting your child!