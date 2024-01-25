KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 26, 2024

Funeral services for Phyllis Frank-Hannigan will take place today. There will be Washut services, one seven at Simnasho Longhouse at 9am. They will depart at 11am for burial at Simnasho Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow back at the longhouse.

For senior lunch today, chili is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Madras White Buff boys wrestling travels to the Cottage Grove Invitational today.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking two candidates for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer by 5pm today.

The 509-J School District is conducting an online school experience survey. The district is partnering with Youth Truth to hear what families have to say about their school experiences. It is open through midnight tomorrow. Here is the SURVEY LINK.

The High Desert Museum will have a Mid Oregon Credit Union Free Family Saturday tomorrow and another on February 24th. There will be free admission, and a special Daily Schedule. The Bird of Prey Encounters will happen every hour between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Winter hours are daily from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The Madras White Buff Boys basketball teams have home games tomorrow. Listen to the varsity matchup live on KWSO. Tip off is at 2pm and they are hosting The Dalles.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

On Jan. 31, the Jefferson County Library will bring its architects and owners representative to the Warm Springs Community Center to gather community feedback before creating designs for expanding its library building. They are looking for input from people throughout Jefferson County – whether that be frequent users, online resource users, and those who visit the library occasionally or rarely. They would like to know how the library can best serve everyone. Warm Springs community members are asked to attend with their ideas and priorities on Wednesday, January 31st from 5:30-6:30 at the Community Center social hall. Alternately, there is a on online survey to give input that you can find at https://www.jcld.org/your-opinion-counts.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. They have extended their closure through Tuesday February 13th. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 13th.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 20th & 21st from noon to 3 both days. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.