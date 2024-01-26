KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 27, 2024

Coming up today in Madras High School sports, boys wrestling is at the Cottage Grove Invitational and girls wrestling travels to the Hood River Valley Girls Invitational. Girls’ basketball teams have games at The Dalles. Boys’ basketball teams are hosting The Dalles. JV 2 plays at 11am, JV at 12:30 and varsity at 2:00. KWSO will broadcast the varsity contest live.

The High Desert Museum is having a Mid Oregon Credit Union Free Family Saturday today and another on February 24th. There will be free admission, and a special Daily Schedule. The Bird of Prey Encounters will happen every hour between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Winter hours are daily from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The MAC Recreation District’s spring youth flag football program registration will open on Tuesday, January 30th. It’s for pre-k through 8th grade kids. They recommend early registration as youth sports programs can reach maximum participants before the closing date.

A class teaching high school students how to can salmon has been announced for February 2nd – a no school day – from 9am to 3pm at the Agency Longhouse. Shamona Charley will be the instructor and space is limited. To register contact Jillisa Suppah suppahjillisa@gmail.com

The 509-J School District is conducting an online school experience survey. The district is partnering with Youth Truth to hear what families have to say about their school experiences. The deadline has been extended. Survey Link

Travel Oregon has a survey for anyone who lives in Oregon to give feedback about their experiences with travel and tourism across the state. All those who complete the survey by February 1st will be entered to win gift cards. Visit Travel Oregon survey open until Feb. 1 – Spilyay Tymoo (wsnews.org) to take the survey.

Due to unforeseen events this past year, the Lincoln’s Powwow committee is stepping back from the official 2024 powwow. However, the committee will help with a smaller traditional powwow this year. The Simnasho Traditional Powwow will be held on February 9th and 10th at Simnasho Longhouse. The Friday grand entry will be at 6pm and Saturday at 1:00. For vendor information, call Sandra Greene 541-325-1839 and all other powwow info email austin.greene@wstribes.org.

On Jan. 31, the Jefferson County Library will bring its architects and owners representative to the Warm Springs Community Center in hopes of gathering community feedback before creating designs for expanding its library building. They are looking for input from people throughout Jefferson County – whether that be frequent users, online resource users, and those who visit the library occasionally or rarely. They would like to know how the library can best serve everyone. Warm Springs community members are asked to attend with their ideas and priorities on Wednesday, January 31st from 5:30-6:30 at the Community Center social hall. Alternately, there is a on online survey to give input that you can find at https://www.jcld.org/your-opinion-counts

There is a movie night at Madras Cinema 5 featuring the film “Selma” being co-sponsored by Papalaxsimisha & PIRS by SriPonya on Thursday, February 15th. The film will start at 6:30pm and a panel will follow. The movie, popcorn and a drink will be provided for free.