KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 25, 2024

Funeral services for Gilbert Duncan Brunoe are being held today. There will be a viewing from 9-9:30am at Bel-Air Funeral Home. They will go to the First Baptist Church, across from the bowling alley, in Madras for services. They will leave to the Agency Cemetery at 11:30 for burial and return to the church for a meal after.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

GED classes are held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. Today’s the last day to get registered. Stop by from noon to 3:00.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Madras JV & Varsity girls basketball teams play at Molalla today. The boys’ basketball teams will host Molalla. The JV-2 team tips off at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and varsity at 7. If you can’t make it to the game, listen to KWSO for that boys’ varsity matchup.

Warm Springs K-8 girls basketball teams have games at Jefferson County Middle School today.

Papalaxsimisha’s winter language class is this evening from 5:30-7:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Winter Language Series is held Thursdays through February 15th and will incorporate food, language and community.

Funeral services for Phyllis Frank-Hannigan will take place tomorrow. There will be Washut services, one seven at Simnasho Longhouse at 9am. They will depart at 11am for burial at Simnasho Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow back at the longhouse.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking two candidates for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer by 5pm tomorrow.

The High Desert Museum will have a Mid Oregon Credit Union Free Family Saturday this weekend and another on February 24th. There will be free admission, and a special Daily Schedule. The Bird of Prey Encounters will happen every hour between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Winter hours are daily from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, February 16th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

The 77th Annual Gathering of the Northwest Anthropological Conference will be held March 6-9 in Portland. It’s being co-hosted by Warm Springs GeoVisions and Portland State University. This year’s focus will be “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” Registration is open online at www.nwaconference.com.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.