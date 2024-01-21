KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 22, 2024

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509-J schools. School will start 90-minutes later than normal.

At the Warm Springs K8 Academy – Girls Basketball plays at Elton Gregory Middle School.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

GED class is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. You can stop by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12-3 to get registered until this Thursday January 25th.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.

Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda is: an update from the Secretary Treasurer; February Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; Draft Resolutions & Enrollments. In the afternoon they will hear updates from I H S; Managed Care; and Health & Human Services.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

White Buffalo basketball teams face off with The Dalles today. The boys are playing on the road. The girls are at the Buffalo Dome and JV-2 starts at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and varsity at 7. You can listen to the girls varsity game live on KWSO.

The Warm Springs “Point in Time” homeless count will be tomorrow from 9am – 4pm at the old elementary school. Any family or individual that may be experiencing homelessness in any form should participate in the survey. Incentives for participation and a meal will be provided.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms can be downloaded online www.wsnll.org. They must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact any board members or visit the Warm Springs Nation Little League website or Facebook page.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff are working throughout the closure but the public is not allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 1st.