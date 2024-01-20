KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 21, 2024

For those experiencing Unsheltered Homelessness – An Emergency Shelter is open at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gym through tonight.

Sports Agility Training for youth is cancelled for today but should get underway next Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.

The Warm Springs “Point in Time” homeless count will be on Tuesday January 23rd from 9am – 4pm at the old elementary school. Any family or individual that may be experiencing homelessness in any form should participate in the survey. Incentives for participation and a meal will be provided.

The Warm Springs Tribes offer an alert system that communicates emergency information to employees and the general public. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation. We have a link to sign up on today’s Community Calendar posted on KWSO.org (http://bit.ly/CTWSOAlerts ) and if you have questions – you can contact the Office of Information Systems.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.

The 509-J School District is conducting an online school experience survey. The district is partnering with Youth Truth to hear what families have to say about their school experiences. It is open through midnight on January 27th. Find the survey link on the 509-J website or today’s calendar at KWSO.org.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place this coming Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.