KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 20, 2024

An Emergency Shelter is open at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gym through the weekend. The Shelter is open both daytime and at night.

Sports Agility Training for youth is cancelled for tomorrow but should continue every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms can be downloaded online at www.wsnll.org. They must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact any board members or visit the Warm Springs Nation Little League website or Facebook page.

Warm Springs Recreation will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Tuesday, March 5th. The birthday bash will be held from 3-5pm in the social hall with games, food, treats and prizes.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff are working throughout the closure but the public is not allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 1st.

The Warm Springs “Point in Time” homeless count will be this coming Tuesday January 23rd from 9am – 4pm at the old elementary school. Any family or individual that may be experiencing homelessness in any form should participate in the survey. Incentives for participation and a meal will be provided.

The 509-J School District is conducting an online school experience survey. The district is partnering with Youth Truth to hear what families have to say about their school experiences. It is open through midnight on January 27th. Find the survey link on the 509-J website or today’s calendar at KWSO.org. http://www.ytsurvey.org/509jfamily24

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

Travel Oregon has a survey for anyone who lives in Oregon to give feedback about their experiences with travel and tourism across the state. All those who complete the survey by February 1st will be entered to win gift cards. https://wsnews.org/2024/01/6012/