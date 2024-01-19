CTWS, BIA, Schools all CLOSED Fri, Jan 19, 2024 – IHS 10am Opening

Due to wintery road conditions Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices and BIA are closed today.

There is no school for the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts.

Indian Health Services is going to open at 10am with a skeleton crew. Folks wanting to go into the clinic should call first at 10am.

All COCC Campuses are closed today and all events and remote or online classes are canceled.

The Oregon State University — Cascades campus is closed today.

State offices in Jefferson, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman and Hood River counties are closed today

An Emergency Shelter is open at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gym through the weekend. The Shelter is open both daytime and at night.