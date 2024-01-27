KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 28, 2024

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting this week at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.

The MAC Recreation District’s spring youth flag football program registration will open on Tuesday, January 30th. It’s for pre-k through 8th grade kids. They recommend early registration as youth sports programs can reach maximum participants before the closing date.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Monday February 5th and Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time and you can do that HERE.

On Jan. 31, the Jefferson County Library will bring its architects and owners representative to the Warm Springs Community Center in hopes of gathering community feedback before creating designs for expanding its library building. They are looking for input from people throughout Jefferson County – whether that be frequent users, online resource users, and those who visit the library occasionally or rarely. They would like to know how the library can best serve everyone. Warm Springs community members are asked to attend with their ideas and priorities on Wednesday, January 31st from 5:30-6:30 at the Community Center social hall. Alternately, there is a on online survey to give input that you can find at https://www.jcld.org/your-opinion-counts

A class teaching high school students how to can salmon has been announced for February 2nd – a no school day – from 9am to 3pm at the Agency Longhouse. Shamona Charley will be the instructor and space is limited. To register contact Jillisa Suppah suppahjillisa@gmail.com