KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 17, 2024

The MAC Recreation District will hold a special board meeting on Monday, February 19th at 12:30pm. They will have the regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 28th at 6pm. The meeting zoom link, agenda and board packet are available online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/governance.

Just a reminder that Monday is the Presidents Day Holiday and there is no school or work.

Dr. Locker is retiring this month. Her patients will be temporarily assigned to another clinic provider while they work to fill her position. Patients should call with any questions, 541-553-2610 and select option 1. On Wednesday February 21st from 10am-1pm in Pod A there will be an event to honor Dr. Locker that will include drumming, a time for people to speak and then a light reception.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes on March 20th. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is now taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

Jefferson County Public Health has announced the 2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. Movin Mountains registration, which includes beginning measurements, will be done next week in Warm Springs and Madras. On Thursday and Friday – registration will be taken the Community Wellness Center from 9-6 in the aerobics room. Registration at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras will be on Thursday, Friday from 9-6 and Saturday from 9-3. You need to be at least 18 years of age to participate. There’s a $25 entry fee per person due at registration.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is taking signups for Elders 60 and over who are interested in attending the Coquille Indian Tribe’s 25th Annual Tribal Elders’ Honor Day. Hotel, meal and spending money is the responsibility of each individual elder. The Senior Program provides the transportation to and from the event and books the hotel rooms for the elders who sign up to attend the trip. The travel days are March 14-16. For more details and to sign up, stop by the senior building.