KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 18, 2024

Jefferson County Fire and EMS personnel are participating at the annual Seattle Stair Climb Event to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Locally, the firefighters will be at Black Bear Diner in Madras bussing tables and taking orders today from 10:30am-2:30pm. All proceeds raised during these events will go directly to the charity.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Tomorrow is the Presidents Day Holiday and there is no school or work.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club will be open 10am to 5pm tomorrow. They are not providing lunches.

Dr. Locker is retiring from the Warm Springs clinic and her patients will be temporarily assigned to another clinic provider while they work to fill her position. Patients should call with any questions, 541-553-2610 and select option 1. On Wednesday from 10am-1pm in Pod A there will be an event to honor Dr. Locker that will include drumming, a time for people to speak and then a light reception.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

The 77th Annual Gathering of the Northwest Anthropological Conference will be held March 6-9 in Portland. It’s being co-hosted by Warm Springs GeoVisions and Portland State University. This year’s focus will be “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” Registration is open online at www.nwaconference.com.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted at https://kwso.org/.

The COVID Booster is available through Community Health at the Health & Wellness Center. Call or stop by for a booster.