KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 15, 2024

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Today is Exercise Day – wear clothes for working out and staying fit. Tomorrow is Pajama Day.

Warm Springs Dental’s “Give Kids a Smile Dental Day” is happening today at the clinic. Dental staff will provide exams that day from 8am to 5pm. They will do treatments on February 27th and 29th. Kids can get exams, x-rays, cleanings and sealants.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tonight at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

Today in Madras High School sports action, the boys’ basketball teams travel to Molalla. Girls JV and Varsity basketball teams host Molalla at 5:30 and 7. You can hear a live broadcast of the varsity girls contest on KWSO.

There is a movie night at Madras Cinema 5 featuring the film “Selma” this evening, being co-sponsored by Papalaxsimisha & PIRS by SriPonya. The film will start at 6:30pm and a panel will follow. The movie, popcorn and a drink will be provided for free.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets on Wednesday, February 21st from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

Jefferson County Public Health has announced the 2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. Movin Mountains registration, which includes beginning measurements, will be done next week in Warm Springs and Madras. On Thursday and Friday – registration will be taken the Community Wellness Center from 9-6 in the aerobics room. Registration at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras will be on Thursday, Friday from 9-6 and Saturday from 9-3. You need to be at least 18 years of age to participate. There’s a $25 entry fee per person due at registration.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted at https://kwso.org/.