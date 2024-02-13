2024 Wasco Chief Nominees

The Wasco Chieftainship meeting was held last night at the Agency Longhouse. Nominations were conducted resulting in the nominees:

Leona Ike – Nominated by Lena Ika; Seconded by Natasha Ike DeBiaso

Alvis Smith III – Nominated by Mona Smith Cochran; Seconded by Leona Ike

Garland Brunoe – Nominated by Urbana Manion; Seconded by Cecelia Brunoe

Wissie Smith – Nominated by Marcia Smith Soliz; Seconded by Alfredine Smith

Danny Martinez – Nominated by Rosemary Alarcon; Seconded by Caroline Cruz

Dondi Hoptowit – Nominated by himself; Seconded by Austin Smith Sr.

John Katchia Sr. – Nominated by Sharon Katchia; Seconded by Rayann Satanus

Agency representatives are currently reaching out to two or three elders to assist them in the Wasco Chief election process. If all goes well the Wasco Chief will be selected and sworn in by June or July.