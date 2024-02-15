Thu, Feb 15, 2024 Snow Delays

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will delay opening until 10am this morning due to snow impacts on road conditions especially in outlying areas.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service will also delay opening until 10am.

All Jefferson County School District 509J schools are on a two hour delay this morning.

South Wasco County Schools in Maupin are closed today.

The National Weather Service WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM tomorrow morning (2/16/24) for Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches here in Central Oregon. A break in the snow is expected during the day today, before another round of snow develops late this evening through early tomorrow. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com