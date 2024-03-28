KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 29, 2024

For senior lunch today, Indian tacos are on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is this weekend at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 tonight and Saturday. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by Friday, April 5th no later than 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building on April 2nd and 3rd from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

An open house event for Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) upcoming Madras campus expansion will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Madras campus.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

A Communities for Kids event will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be free eats and gift card raffles.