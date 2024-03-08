KWSO Calendar for Fri, Mar. 8, 2024

It’s senior breakfast today and muffin omelets, & hash browns are on the menu.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is celebrating Read Across America week. Today is Pajama Day & Bring Your Favorite Book to Read Day.

The K8’s March Assemblies will be held this morning and honor students of the month and character trait award winners. The 3rd thru 5th grade assembly is from 8:15-8:45, Kinder thru 2nd grade assembly is from 9-9:30 and 6th-8th grade assembly 10 to 10:30.

At the OSAA 4A State Championship both the Madras Boys & Girls teams play in the consolation bracket this morning. The Boys face Philomath at 9am and the Girls play Marist Catholic at 10:45. You can hear both those contests right here on KWSO.

The monthly 509J School Board Meeting will be held at Warm Springs K8 Academy in the school library on Monday, March 11th. The school board meeting begins at 7 pm.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held at the Community Center Social Hall on Thursday, March 14th from 4-6pm. All are welcome to join Warm Springs Recreation and PIRS by SriPonya for corn beef, cabbage, red potatoes and Irish shortbread cookies plus music, face painting and fun. The best dressed leprechaun wins a prize.

The Spring 2024 Caldera Scholarship is open now. Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. The scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Arts Youth Program alumni who apply and meet the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. To be eligible, you must have been involved with Caldera Arts for at least 2 years. Applications are due March 18th. Find the link to the Caldera Scholarship on today’s online Community Calendar at KWSO.org https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1QOHKynD5x3c-kC4iloS3R6HtzAtBqTqPSGikc8wGwwY/.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has a Youth Workforce Development Opportunity for up to 4 youth ages 14-18. The Grow with Google Learning Stipends provide the chance to get paid to learn. The deadline to apply is March 20th. For more information contact Sara Dowty at WSCAT sara@wscat.org.

Just a reminder that daylight saving time starts this Sunday at 2am. You should move your clocks forward one hour either before you go to bed Saturday Night or when you get up Sunday morning.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held on Thursday, March 28th in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Castration Clinic. It’s free to Tribal Members and sponsored by Oregon State Veterinary School and Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources. It’s on Saturday April 6th at the Rodeo Grounds. Help with horse transportation is available and spots are limited. There will also be a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic on May 11th. For information and to reserve a spot for either, call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at First Nations Vet dot com https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.