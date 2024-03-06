Warm Springs hosts 77th Annual NW Anthropological Conference

The 77th Annual Meeting of the Northwest Anthropological Conference begins today with a tribal caucus. The conference runs until Saturday morning.

There are 600 people registered, and this will be the most significant tribal member turnout in the 77 years this conference has been running.

The theme this year is “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” The program is designed to showcase the latest research and innovations in anthropology and provide a platform for critical reflection, dialogue, and action on collectively contributing to a sustainable and equitable future.

Warm Springs GeoVisions is hosting this year’s gathering.

