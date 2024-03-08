Central Oregon Vegetable Gardening Opportunity

For anyone with questions about vegetable gardening in Central Oregon – the OSU Master Gardeners™, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, will present “Your Vegetable Gardening Questions, Answered,” two free online question-and-answer sessions on ZOOM on March 26th and March 30th.

There is also a one-hour video you can view online https://media.oregonstate.edu/media/t/1_45m9pklu

You can also download the free booklet, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/sites/catalog/files/project/pdf/em9128.pdf

The two sessions of free live Q & A via Zoom are on March 26th and again on March 30th. You do need to register and then will receive the link for the session. We will have all these links posted on the KWSO website – in a news story today.

Tuesday, March 26, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., Register: http://tinyurl.com/bd5btu99

Saturday, March 30, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Register: http://tinyurl.com/437hs7yn