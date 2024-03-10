KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 11, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

At the Warm Springs K8 – the 4th Grade is doing ELPA Testing this week.

The monthly 509J School Board Meeting will be held at Warm Springs K8 Academy in the school library this evening begining at 7 pm.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Today is Dr. Seuss Day. Everyone can dress like your favorite Dr. Seuss Character or bring your favorite Dr. Seuss Book. Tuesday is Pajama Day – Wednesday is Stuffed Animal Day – Thursday is Exercise Day – and Friday is Wear Green Day!

There is a Head Start Graduation Planning meeting today at noon in ECE Classroom C5. All Parents/Guardians are invited to participate.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Mt Hood Meadows Tribal Ski and Snowboard Day is the Friday of Spring Break, March 29th. You can download forms to complete to participate at KWSO dot ORG by clicking on the events tab. For more information, email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held at the Community Center Social Hall on Thursday, March 14th from 4-6pm. All are welcome to join Warm Springs Recreation and PIRS by SriPonya for corn beef, cabbage, red potatoes and Irish shortbread cookies plus music, face painting and fun. The best dressed leprechaun wins a prize.

Applications are begin accepted for a Warm Springs Youth Development Coordinator with Lines for Life. Lines for Life is a regional non-profit organization that is dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide. This position will help in the supervision of youth peer intervention specialist volunteers. You can find the link to view the job description and apply on today’s calendar at KWSO.org https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=e10c8261-642a-4970-b24c-873bb0750a44&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=527783&lang=en_US.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting on Tuesday, March 12th at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes on March 20th. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

Madras High School Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream March 14-17 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm Thursday, Friday & Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. Tickets are available online and at the door.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at Heart of Oregon dot org https://heartoforegon.org/.