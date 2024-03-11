KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 12, 2024

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Today is Pajama Day – Be comfy all day by wearing your PJs! Wednesday is Stuffed Animal Day. Thursday is Exercise Day. And, Friday is Wear Green Day.

Burial services for Meleah Miller are taking place this morning at 10:00 at the Miller residence on Tenino Road.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. There will be a meeting today at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving spaghetti from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held during lunch. Like and follow the “Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union” Facebook page for updates.

Warm Springs K-8 spring sports begin on Monday, March 18th. Practices for Soccer and Track & Field will start that day and are open to all 6th-8th grade students who have a current physical on file and paperwork signed and returned to the office.

There’s a Brucellosis (Bangs) Cattle Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday March 26th. They can be done at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds or at the rancher’s home. A USDA vet will be here to administer the vaccine to tribal members’ heifers, 4-12 months old. They can also administer a dewormer. Contact Scott Duggan by March 18th to let him know the number of animals you will have, 541-480-3091.

The Warm Springs K8 Family Science Night for all Kinder-8th grade students is on Wednesday, March 20th from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the 7th & 8th grade science fair and dinner.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant is scheduled for Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Castration Clinic. It’s free to Tribal Members and sponsored by Oregon State Veterinary School and Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources. It’s on Saturday April 6th at the Rodeo Grounds. Help with horse transportation is available and spots are limited. There will also be a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic on May 11th. For information and to reserve a spot for either, call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.