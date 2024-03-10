Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski/Snowboard Day – Fri. Mar. 29, 2024

The annual Warm Springs Ski & Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows will be Friday, March 29, 2024.

To sign up – email sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

To participate in this annual event –

You need to say if you will want to ride the bus or transport yourself Who will be attending (names, ages, skiing or snowboarding, beginner lessons?) 2024 sign up sheet Every participant needs to complete a Group Consent Form Group Consent Form A medical release form must be completed, with insurance information, for any minors who will be participating without an adult going on the trip with them. Medical Release

DAY OF TRIP DETAILS

If you are transporting yourself – meet at Mt Hood Meadows at 9am in the Free Ride room.

Mt Hood Meadows Bus will arrive at the Warm Springs Community Center at 7:15am for a 7:30am departure. Please be on time (call 541- 460-2255 by 7:15 if you are running late) Check in with the day’s coordinators (Sue/Heidi) for: Lift Tickets Equipment Rental Instructions Beginner Lessons Schedule instructions



Lunch will be at Noon.

Check back in at 3pm. We will board the bus to return to Warm Springs at 3:15pm to return from Mt Hood Meadows.

BE PREPARED for a Day in the Snow!

WEAR: Waterproof coat and pants, Synthetic fiber long underwear (no cotton or denim), Gloves, Hat & Scarf, Synthetic socks (one layer only, thin is best)

BRING: Goggles or sunglasses, Personal water bottle, Extra snacks, Bag for your personal items, Change of dry clothes for return trip