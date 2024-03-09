KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 10, 2024

Daylight saving time starts 2am Sunday morning – if you haven’t already, clocks should be moved ahead one hour.

Warm Springs K-8 spring sports begin on Monday, March 18th. Practices for Soccer and Track & Field will start that day and are open to all 6th-8th grade students who have a current physical on file and paperwork signed and returned to the office.

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Tomorrow is Dr Seuss Day. Everyone can dress like your favorite Dr. Seuss Character or bring your favorite Dr. Seuss Book. Tuesday is Pajama Day. Wednesday is Stuffed Animal Day. Thursday is Exercise Day. And Friday is Wear Green Day!

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building on Wednesday March 20th and Thursday March 21st from 12-3pm. They will be done again on April 2nd and 3rd from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

The monthly JCSD 509J School Board Meeting will be held at Warm Springs K8 Academy in the school library tomorrow. The school board meeting begins at 7 pm.

The Spring 2024 Caldera Scholarship is open now. Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. The scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Arts Youth Program alumni who apply and meet the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. To be eligible, you must have been involved with Caldera Arts for at least 2 years. Applications are due March 18th. Find the link to the Caldera Scholarship on today’s online Community Calendar at KWSO.org https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1QOHKynD5x3c-kC4iloS3R6HtzAtBqTqPSGikc8wGwwY/