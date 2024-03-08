KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 9, 2024

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Be sure to set your clocks an hour ahead before you go to bed tonight or when you wake up tomorrow.

Applications are begin accepted for a Warm Springs Youth Development Coordinator with Lines for Life. Lines for Life is a regional non-profit organization that is dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide. This position will help in the supervision of youth peer intervention specialist volunteers. You can find the link to view the job description and apply on today’s calendar at KWSO.org https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=e10c8261-642a-4970-b24c-873bb0750a44&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=527783&lang=en_US.

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance is on March 22nd & 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Round Dance begins at 7:00 both evenings. All singers and dancers are welcome. No outside vendors are allowed. For more information, contact Collin & Ina Chief.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is coming up March 29-30 at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.

Madras High School Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream March 14-17 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm Thursday, Friday & Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. Tickets are available online and at the door.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held at the Community Center Social Hall on Thursday, March 14th from 4-6pm. All are welcome to join Warm Springs Recreation and PIRS by SriPonya for corn beef, cabbage, red potatoes and Irish shortbread cookies plus music, face painting and fun. The best dressed leprechaun wins a prize.

The monthly JCSD 509J School Board Meeting will be held at Warm Springs K8 Academy in the school library on Monday, March 11th. The school board meeting begins at 7 pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by Friday, April 5th no later than 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.