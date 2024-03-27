KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 28, 2024

An Easter treats family drive-thru event is happening today in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

Community members are invited to volunteer for the annual deep cleaning of the Agency Longhouse today and tomorrow. Cleaning will take place from 9am to 7pm both days. Any and all help is appreciated, donations of cleaning supplies donations are welcome and community service work hours can be signed for.

The Work Education Development Department (WEDD) is taking applications for 2024 student summer work. To be eligible for their program, students must be between 14-24 years of age, Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook County. Students are also required to attend a pre-employment workshop. The last one is today at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.

Join Thrive Central Oregon at the Madras Theater on Friday, April 19th for the We Are Home Film Festival. This free event is part of the Spring for Thrive fundraiser- a week every year where Thrive raises funds to support community members with rental, deposit, and application fee assistance. Five short films from new and upcoming filmmakers will be screened during the event. It is free and open to the public.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

PIRS by SriPonya is sponsoring a Screening of “Tipping the Pain Point” Documentary on Thursday, April 18th at the Madras Cinema 5. TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE is an award-winning feature documentary film capturing the hopeful story of six remarkable Americans demonstrating how we can change for good, and begin healing our communities, one person at a time. Doors open at 6pm and the movie starts at 6:30. It’s a free event and will include the movie and a panel after, popcorn and a drink. First Come, First Serve and all are welcome.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.