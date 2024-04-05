KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 6, 2024

Memorials for Lee Johnson, Lalovi Jackson and Ester Lucio will take place this morning. At 7:30, there will be stone unveiling at Red Lake Cemetery. 1 Seven will begin at 9am at the Agency Longhouse, followed by a give away and lunch.

Also this morning, there are memorials and stone settings for Crystal Rain Scott and Samuel Louis Scott. They will also to memorialize Samantha Scott (Gomez). The stone settings are at Red Lake Cemetery at 8am. A memorial giveaway and Indian name ceremony will to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. A meal will be served. All family and friends are welcome.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up Thursday May 2nd from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

Homeowners living in Warm Springs, who are elders 55 and older or disabled can apply for the construction of a wheelchair ramp at your home at no cost. If you are interested, please call Dorothea Thurby at 541-647-9001 to be signed up or get more information.

The Culture and Heritage Department is seeking interested students to attend two trips: the Native Youth Wellness Warrior Camp June 24-27 in Grande Ronde, for 6th-12th grade students and the National Unity Conference June 29-July 3 in Portland for youth ages 14-24. Contact Adrianna Switzler at 541-460-2336 for information.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job Fair that will include employers that are hiring youth for the summer. It’s on April 12th, 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gymnasium.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Southern Oregon University is offering a program for motivated Native American students (completing grades 7-12) July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities at Konaway Nika Tillicum on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.