KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 7, 2024

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job Fair that will include employers that are hiring youth for the summer. It’s on Friday, April 12th, 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gymnasium.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Southern Oregon University is offering a program for motivated Native American students (completing grades 7-12) July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities at Konaway Nika Tillicum on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

ECE is having a Spirit Week. Tomorrow is Pajama Day. Stay comfy all day in your PJs. Tuesday is Hat Day. Wednesday is Superhero Day. Thursday is Sports & Fitness Day. Friday is Parade Day! Classrooms will create a theme for friends to Parade down Kot-Num Road at 10am.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting on Tuesday, April 9th at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

The Oregon State University Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Soils and Soil Health Lunch and Learn on April 16th from noon to 1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a free lunch and discussion about the basics of soil, soil testing, and soil health. They will discuss practical approaches to improve gardens, landscapes, and farm fields.