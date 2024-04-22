KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 23, 2024

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom today. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. They meet at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

The Senior Wellness Program is taking elders to the movies today to watch the 4:35pm showing of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare at the Madras Cinema 5. They will start picking up at 3pm. If you would like to attend, call 541-553-3313.

There’s an information meeting for people to learn about and provide input on education grants and plans this afternoon from 4-6pm at the Community Center social hall. They will serve dinner.

VeggieRx is a free produce prescription program for individuals experiencing food insecurity and diet-related diseases. Eligible participants are provided 10 weeks of produce shares, 1-on-1 coaching and nutrition education resources. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, able to commit to the 10-weeks, and receive a referral from a health care provider. Anyone who needs help enrolling can stop by the VeggieRx enrollment day tomorrow from 11am to 1pm at the Family Resource Center.

Join Warm Springs CP Enterprise for a community meeting about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. There is a Virtual Community Webinar for off-reservation voters tomorrow from 6-7pm. You must register in advance for this webinar. In person meetings are coming up:

Wednesday, May 1 st for Agency at the Agency Longhouse

Wednesday, May 8 th for Simnasho at the Simnasho Longhouse

for Simnasho at the Simnasho Longhouse And, Wednesday, May 15th for Seekseequa at the Social Hall.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet after school tomorrow.

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Free services include: spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick preventatives. To register, visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.

Lines For Life and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board are doing Applied Suicide Intervention Skill Training June 6-7. It’s open to anyone 16 and older. Participants learn how to recognize people at risk of suicide and help them stay safe with life-affirming intervention. To sign up, email rjackson@linesforlife.org.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June and they are seeking applications.