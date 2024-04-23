KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 24, 2024

VeggieRx is a free produce prescription program for individuals experiencing food insecurity and diet-related diseases. Eligible participants are provided 10 weeks of produce shares, 1-on-1 coaching and nutrition education resources. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, able to commit to the 10-weeks, and receive a referral from a health care provider. Anyone who needs help enrolling can stop by the VeggieRx enrollment day today from 11am to 1pm at the Family Resource Center.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Chicken & dumplings are on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Join Warm Springs CP Enterprise for a community meeting about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. There is a Virtual Community Webinar for off-reservation voters today from 6-7pm. You must register in advance for this webinar. In person meetings will be held:

Wednesday, May 1 st for Agency at the Agency Longhouse

for Agency at the Agency Longhouse Wednesday, May 8 th for Simnasho at the Simnasho Longhouse

for Simnasho at the Simnasho Longhouse And, Wednesday, May 15th for Seekseequa at the Social Hall.

The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 2024 parade and ceremony in Warm Springs is this Saturday, April 27th. Parade lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. An honors ceremony and lunch will follow. Donations are being accepted. For more information call Susan Guerin at 360-952-2537.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic. The cost is $25 per horse for Tribal Members. It’s being provided by Oregon State University Veterinary School. It’s on Saturday May 11th at the Rodeo Grounds. This is for halter broke horses only. For information and to reserve a spot call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

The Wasco Chief Election is May 15th. Candidates that will be on the ballot are invited to contact KWSO so we can set up a short interview. We hope to share comments from each candidate so Agency District voters can be better informed for voting. Candidates can call 541-553-1968 or email KWSO@wstribes.org.