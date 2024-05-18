KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 19, 2024

Sports Agility Training for youth is this afternoon at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Warm Springs K8 Spring Sports Banquet celebrating spring sports athletes is tomorrow from 3:15-4pm in the gymnasium. Families are invited to join for cake and refreshments to celebrate track and soccer student athletes.

A Coggins Testing & Vaccination Clinic for Horses will be held on May 29th from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. You must sign up with the number of horses and types of vaccinations your horse needs by tomorrow. They cannot accept horses that have not been registered. To register, contact Scott Duggan at scott.duggan@oregonstate.edu or 541-447-6228.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a job fair that will feature youth and adult summer employment opportunities. It’s scheduled for this Thursday, 10am to 3pm at the Community Center social hall.

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic, coordinated by First Nations Veterinary & Fences for Fido, will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weight 60 lbs. or less and live with the boundaries of the Warm Springs reservation. Registration is required – visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Sunday, June 2nd at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board and Lines for Life are sponsoring a free 2-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) June 5-6 in Warm Springs. The training will be from 8-4:30 both days at the Behavioral Health Center. For more information or to sign up, email Rosanna Jackson at rosannaj@linesforlife.org.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Southern Oregon University is offering Konaway Nika Tillicum, a program for motivated Native American students who are completing grades 7-12, July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.