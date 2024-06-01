KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 2, 2024

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is today at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

The final Sports Agility Training for youth is this afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. There will be a lunch for kids and families at 2:30.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Monday is Rock your Mocs and Beads Day. Tuesday is Neon Day. Wednesday is College & Career Day. Thursday is Pajama Day. And, Friday is Hawaiian Day.

It’s also Spirit Week at the Early Childhood Education Center. Monday is Summertime & Sunshine Day – wear summer attire, sunglasses or other hot weather accessories. Tuesday is Wear Neon Day. Wednesday is Crazy Hair Day. Thursday is Wear Pajamas Day. And, Friday is Parade Day.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs K8 5th graders will be participating in the annual 5th grade track meet hosted at Madras High School tomorrow. 5th graders from all schools in Jefferson County School District will compete. Students will leave the K8 around 9 am and return by 2 pm. Families are welcome to attend to cheer on their student from the grandstands. A school sack lunch, t-shirt, and water bottle will be provided for each student. Students should wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes they are able to move around in and that are appropriate for the weather. Students should wear sunscreen and be ready for a day in the sun.

The June Native Aspirations meeting will be held tomorrow from 12-1:30 at the Community Wellness Center in the Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Join OHSU doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody for a conversation about Pancreatic Cancer in Indigenous Populations tomorrow, 5-7pm at the Community Center. Learn about healthy behaviors that help the pancreas and connect with Warm Springs Tribal and I H S programs that support your health. This is a free, family-friendly event. Dinner, a door prize raffle and participation prizes will be offered.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a parade, stick game tourney, a weenie roast, potluck barbecue, powwow with specials, and camping areas and some teepee poles are available.

Summer Acceleration is being offered in Jefferson County 509J schools from July 29th thru August 16th. Students can be signed up at your school office. This is from kindergarten students 9:30-1:30 daily and 1st thru 8th grade will attend 9am – 3pm. The 21st Century Community Learning Center was created with the purpose of “helping children succeed academically through the application of evidence-based practices when school is not in session.”

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program is underway through August 31. Learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.