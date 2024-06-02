KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 3, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Warm Springs K8 5th graders are participating in the annual track meet hosted at Madras High School today along with 5th graders from all schools in Jefferson County School District. Students will leave the K8 around 9 am and return by 2 pm. Families are welcome to attend to cheer on their student from the grandstands. A school sack lunch, t-shirt, and water bottle will be provided for each student. Students should wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes they are able to move around in and that are appropriate for the weather. Students should wear sunscreen and be ready for a day in the sun.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today it’s Rock your Mocs and Beads Day. Tomorrow is Neon Day.

It’s Spirit Week over at the Early Childhood Education Center, too! Today is Summertime & Sunshine Day – wear summer attire, sunglasses or other hot weather accessories. Tomorrow is Wear Neon Day.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There’s a Native Aspirations meeting today from 12-1:30 at the Community Wellness Center in the Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Join OHSU doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody for a conversation about Pancreatic Cancer in Indigenous Populations today from 5-7pm at the Community Center. Learn about healthy behaviors that help the pancreas and connect with Warm Springs Tribal and I H S programs that support your health. This is a free, family-friendly event. Dinner, a door prize raffle and participation prizes will be offered.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Weed ID and Control Lunch and Learn tomorrow from noon to 1 p.m. in the Education Building Conference Room. There will be a free lunch and discussion about the methods to identify weeds or other plants, the impact of doing nothing, and practical methods to control unwanted plants in your garden, yard, or pasture.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs June 5 – September 7. The public is invited to an opening reception this Wednesday, 5:30-7:30PM. Light refreshments will be available.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board and Lines for Life are sponsoring a free 2-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) June 5-6 in Warm Springs. The training will be from 8-4:30 both days at the Behavioral Health Center. For more information or to sign up, email Rosanna Jackson at rosannaj@linesforlife.org.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs, is coming up June 17-19. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $40 if you register by June 10th. It will be $50 after that day. For more information, contact Nick Brown or Heath Alexander at MHS.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is coming up on Wednesday, June 26th 9am to 1pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Health Fair t-shirts will be given to everyone who turns in a completed passport! Be sure to check in and get your card before you visit the booths.

Boarding School Orientations will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.