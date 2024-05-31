KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 1, 2024

It’s Madras Airport Day, a free community event from 8am to 1pm at the Madras Municipal Airport. It’s a chance to meet aviation experts, discover education and careers, and enjoy crafts and displays.

Festival of the Land at the Cove Palisades State Park/Crooked River Day Use area is happening from 10-3 today. Admission and parking are free. There will be displays, cooking demonstrations, archaeology hikes, kids’ games, petting zoo, a mini farmers market, pollinator and fish displays, food vendors and more.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program starts today and runs through August 31. Learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is tomorrow at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

The final Sports Agility Training for youth is tomorrow afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. There will be a lunch for kids and families at 2:30.

Join OHSU doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody for a conversation about Pancreatic Cancer in Indigenous Populations on Monday, June 3rd, 5-7pm at the Community Center. Learn about healthy behaviors that help the pancreas and connect with Warm Springs Tribal and I H S programs that support your health. This is a free, family-friendly event. Dinner, a door prize raffle and participation prizes will be offered.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Weed ID and Control Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, June 4th from noon to 1 p.m. in the Education Building Conference Room. There will be a free lunch and discussion about the methods to identify weeds or other plants, the impact of doing nothing, and practical methods to control unwanted plants in your garden, yard, or pasture.

Papalaxsimisha is inviting elders and community members to its Soups & Stories series, starting on Monday, June 10th. This month, they would like to hear stories and histories on the Simnasho Church. Dinner will be at 6pm, and story time at 6:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a tour of the Pine Creek Conservation Area and Robinson Creek Watershed on Wednesday, June 12th. Transportation is available if needed, and lunch will be provided. They will leave from the Tribal Admin Building at 9:30am and return by 3:00. For more information call Yvette Picard at 541-460-3669.

Warm Springs Fire Management’s Camp Crew Training will take place on Thursday, June 13th 9am-3pm in their training room. Anyone interested in being on a camp crew should attend. Get more information and register by calling 541-553-1146 and ask for dispatch.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form at KWSO.org in the local news section and return to ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on June 15th in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Registration links: 5K & 2-MILE REGISTRATION / RELAY REGISTRATION

Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo Saturday, June 29th. On Sunday, June 30th the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, please call 541.460.8687.