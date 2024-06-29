KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 30, 2024

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow grand entry is at 1:00 today.

It’s the last day of the Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam at Juniper Hills Park in Madras.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting a “Kids Day Rodeo” today at 1. Admission to the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July activities will start with a 5K run at 8am. Pre-registration is open now at the Community Center office. The 4th of July Parade – Honoring All Women Warriors from All Branches of the Military – will start at 11. If you’re participating in the parade, lineup starts at 9 and judging at 10. There’s a barbecue at noon behind the Community Center, a horseshoe tourney at 12:30 and family fun games will get going around 1:30. The fireworks show starts at dusk.

Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Department is taking registration for the Sharing Cultures Youth Camp to be held July 15-19 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to a limited number of youth ages 10-16 who will attend with youth from the Yavapai Apache Nation in Arizona to share and learn with. Register at the Culture and Heritage office. They will accept applications through July 5th.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

The Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is open to youth ages 6 to 17 through August 9th. Parents/guardians can sign kids up at the Recreation office.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or DOWNLOAD and return to ECE or email to Reona Trimble.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, is on display at the Museum at Warm Springs until September 7th.