KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 29, 2024

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race, in memory of Johnnie LeClaire, is this morning. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church.

There is a Boarding School Orientation session this morning at 9 at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is this morning. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow continues today. Powwow grand entries are at 1 & 7pm today, and Sunday at 1:00.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is happening today and tomorrow at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association’s Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo is today at 1:00 at the rodeo grounds. On Sunday the association will host a Kids Day Rodeo at 1. Admission to the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

The 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can register for the 10K run, 5K run or walk or the 2-mile run ONLINE until July 2nd. Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July activities will start with a 5K run at 8am. Pre-registration is open now at the Community Center office. The 4th of July Parade – Honoring All Women Warriors from All Branches of the Military – will start at 11. If you’re participating in the parade, lineup starts at 9 and judging at 10. There’s a barbecue at noon behind the Community Center, a horseshoe tourney at 12:30 and family fun games will get going around 1:30. The fireworks show starts at dusk.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are partnering for a series of sports camps in July. July 10th is softball camp, July 17th there’s a golf camp, a baseball camp will be held July 22nd and cheer camp July 31st. Camps are free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.

Friends of Baseball, NARA and Warm Springs Prevention are co-sponsoring a one-day Jefferson County Baseball and Softball Clinic for players age 10 and over who are ready to improve their skills. There is no cost, and spots are limited. It’s on Saturday, July 13th. Pre-registration opens at 9:30am for ages 10-12 and their clinic is from 10am until noon. Registration for players 13 and up opens at 12:30, and their clinic is from 1-3:00. For more information contact Andy Leonard at Warm Springs Prevention.