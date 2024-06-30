KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 1, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July activities will start with a 5K run at 8am. Pre-registration is open now at the Community Center office. The 4th of July Parade – Honoring All Women Warriors from All Branches of the Military – will start at 11. If you’re participating in the parade, lineup starts at 9 and judging at 10. There’s a barbecue at noon behind the Community Center, a horse shoe tourney at 12:30 and family fun games will get going around 1:30. The fireworks show starts at dusk.

The 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can register for the 10K run, 5K run or walk or the 2-mile run ONLINE until July 2nd. Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Monday, July 8th there’s a parade and stick game tourney. Tuesday, July 9th starts off with a weenie roast, followed by new & re-joiners and the powwow. Specials planned for the evening are: Terry Keo Memorial Singing Contest; 6 & under boys/girls; Sweep Your Teepee World Championships; and Family Team Dance. Wednesday, July 10th there’s a potluck barbecue and the powwow. Wednesday’s specials are: Round Bustle; Puth-la-pa; Drummers’ Relay; Running of the Simnasho Derby; and 6 & Under, 7-12 years, 13-54 and 55 and older. Camping areas and some teepee poles are available.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids Program will run July 8th through August 16th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or DOWNLOAD and return to ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.