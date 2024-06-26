KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 27, 2024

The Warm Springs Thursday Market starts today and will be every Thursday 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. This week there will be free hot dogs while they last AND the Deschutes Land Trust will have milkweed seeds to hand out and a fun monarch craft for kiddos.

People enrolled in the VeggieRx program can pick up their produce today around 11:00 a.m. at the Family Resource Center.

Boarding School Orientation will be held tomorrow at noon and Saturday at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside and Chemawa Indian Schools. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. Powwow grand entries are 7pm Friday, Saturday at 1 & 7, and Sunday at 1:00.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is Friday, Saturday & Sunday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire on Saturday. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo on Saturday at 1:00. On Sunday the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo” at 1pm. Admission to the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is on Saturday and the theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

The 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can register for the 10K run, 5K run or walk or the 2-mile run ONLINE until July 2nd. Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.