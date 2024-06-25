KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 26, 2024

Warm Springs Sanitations is reminding anyone on the Tuesday trash route that your totes will be picked up today.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is today on the Community Center front lawn. Stop by the KWSo booth to do our survey. Also – In conjunction with the Health Fair – The Healing Hearts with Good Medicine horse therapy program will be at Quinn Park from 9am until 1pm.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center are being held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

A Wasco Appreciation Dinner is happening today at 5:30 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner, war bonnet ceremony and giveaway. Everyone is welcome.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion, starting tomorrow. Vendors are welcome to set up. The will be free hot dogs tomorrow for the first one hundred people who come along. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

People enrolled in the VeggieRx program can pick up their produce on Thursdays around 11:00 a.m. at the Family Resource Center.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. Powwow grand entries are 7pm Friday, Saturday at 1 & 7, and Sunday at 1:00.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is Friday, Saturday & Sunday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire on Saturday. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo on Saturday. You can enter by messaging the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Facebook page or text/call 541-777-3951. Call-ins are open through today. On Sunday the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission to the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is on Saturday and the theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids Program will run July 8th through August 16th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Department is taking registration for the Sharing Cultures Youth Camp to be held July 15-19 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to a limited number of youth ages 10-16 who will attend with youth from the Yavapai Apache Nation in Arizona to share and learn with. Register at the Culture and Heritage office.

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.