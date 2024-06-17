KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 18, 2024

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Narcotics Anonymous Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. And, Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

The Recreation Program is having a summer smores and more signup event today from 11:30-1:30 in the Community Center front courtyard. Kids bring your parents!

I.H.S. Clinic programs will be closed tomorrow due to the federal holiday.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets tomorrow at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day luncheon will be held from noon to 3 this Friday at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is on Saturday, June 29th. The theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

The 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can register for the 10K run, 5K run or walk or the 2-mile run ONLINE. Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.

Just a reminder that families who have not yet registered your child for kindergarten can do so by stopping by the WSK8 Office. Kids who are 5 on or before September 1, 2024 are eligible to attend kindergarten this fall. There is also an opportunity to Kinder Kids to get a jump start on the new school year by attending Summer Acceleration at the K8 from July 29th – August 16th. You can learn more and sign up at the Warm Springs K8 Academy office as well.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. Applications are available at the Public Utilities office in Warm Springs or contact Sandra Greene or Vanessa Stwyer at the Utilities office for more information.