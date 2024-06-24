KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 25, 2024

Today is the 1855 Treaty Day – a tribal holiday. The tribal organization is closed today.

Due to the holiday, Tuesday trash routes will be picked up on Wednesday this week.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is putting on a for-fun parade in celebration of Treaty Days today at 10am. It will start by the old school and go down behind the Community Center. There will be a barbecue at 11:30 in the stick game shed. If you have questions, send a message on the Warm Springs Youth Council Instagram page.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is tomorrow 9am to 1pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Health Fair t-shirts will be given to everyone who turns in a completed passport! Be sure to check in and get your card before you visit the booths.

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” horse therapy program will be set up across the street during the Health Fair in Quinn Park during the Health Fair and everyone is welcome to check it out.

A Wasco Appreciation Dinner will be held tomorrow at 5:30 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner, war bonnet ceremony and giveaway. Everyone is welcome.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion, starting this Thursday. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968. This week there will be free hot dogs while they last AND the Deschutes Land Trust will have milkweed seeds to hand out and a fun monarch craft for kiddos.

Boarding School Orientation will be held this Friday at noon and Saturday at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. Powwow grand entries are 7pm Friday, Saturday at 1 & 7, and Sunday at 1:00.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is Friday, Saturday & Sunday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire on Saturday. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo on Saturday. You can enter by messaging the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Facebook page or text/call 541-777-3951. Call-ins are open through Wednesday. On Sunday the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission to the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is on Saturday and the theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.