Despite posts on local social media, Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is not holding a blessing ceremony or opening for Tribal Members today.

The opening date is not yet decided but it is definitely not today.

Work continues in getting ready for the property to fully open this month.

They have been and will continue to host staff guests, to provide training of staff and testing of services, to ensure a smooth opening.

A blessing will happen later this week, when they begin the soft opening just for Tribal community members to come use the pools for free.

The soft opening and blessing date will be announced soon.