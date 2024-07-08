KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 9, 2024

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety meeting from 1-2. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. And, Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

Tribal Council will hear updates this morning from the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority; Warm Springs Timber LLC; and the Community Action Team.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving baked salmon, garlic cream pasta and fresh green beans from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets tomorrow at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are partnering for a series of sports camps in July. Tomorrow they’re having a softball camp, July 17th there’s a golf camp, a baseball camp will be held July 22nd and cheer camp July 31st. Camps are free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is considering affordable rental housing for members working on the reservation. A larger data collection project is underway already in the form of a housing survey. They do need more input so if you have a chance to complete the housing survey – please do it. The new Workforce Survey would better assess the needs of Tribal Employees with regard to available housing, commuting issues, affordability and needs for additional options to attract and keep qualified employees who support Tribal Operations. CLICK HERE FOR QR CODE

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

At KWSO we are currently participating in a national survey to see how folks are using new technology to listen and connect to us. We are asking community members to take 15 minutes to give us your feedback. The survey ends Monday July 15, 2024. SURVEY LINK Thanks in advance for taking the time to participate in this survey!

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Thursday Market is back this week, Thursday, from 10:30am – 2pm in the new campus pavilion. This week: Jefferson County Public Health will be doing Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings along with STI screenings. Warm Springs Community Action Team Youth will be taking sign-ups for summer youth activities. Warm Springs Prevention will have information and swag. KWSO will have some mini books, Campus History Project information, COIC will be on hand with applications for their Septic Assistance Grant Program, Cha Cha Ramirez and Beatrice Lopez will be set up. Any and all other vendors are welcome. Contact KWSO if you have questions.