Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort Soft Opening Announced

Excitement is building on the Warm Springs Reservation for the reopening of the Tribe’s resort that had closed in 2018.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will be holding a blessing ceremony this Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11am ahead of their soft opening for Warm Springs locals.

The Resort has been undergoing renovations for the past 2 years in a partnership between Ski Bowl and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Jim Souers, CEO of the Tribes’ Economic Development Corporation says they are excited about the project.

“We’re making plans to open in July, to the public. Prior to that – right now – we’re extending an opportunity for Tribal Members and Reservation Residents and Employees of the Tribes to experience the resort. Starting this week, July 11 to July 16 11:30am to 6pm they will be able to experience the resort pools. Admission for these folks is free during this period. We’re excited to let the Tribal Members experience the reimagined Kah-Nee-Ta with part of the process getting feedback from them to help us fine tune things ahead of the public opening.”

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will open to the public later this month. Check their website https://kahneeta.com/ for updates on the opening date.