KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 22, 2024

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission has announced a Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery. It’s open for 2 nights starting at 6am this morning to 6pm Wednesday July 24. Gear is set and drift gillnets with no mesh size restriction.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tribal Council will be in session this morning. On the agenda: June Financial Overview & 2025 Budget Forecast.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is July 24-27 at the fairgrounds. Discount carnival passes are available at Erickson’s Thriftway in Madras and today is the last day to purchase those. They have one-day and four-day passes.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Quilts Coffee House in Simnasho is having a Tattoo Party and Concert featuring Annie Humphrey & David Huckfelt this Thursday. The tattoo party is at noon and concert at 7pm. Admission is $5 per person and vendors are welcome.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Jim Pepper Fest 2024 is this Saturday, July 27th from noon to 5pm. It’s a family friendly event and free to attend at Columbia Park Annex on North Lombard Street & Woolsey Avenue in Portland. There will be Native artists, activities for the whole family and food. KWSO’s Samiakin Allen is the MC for the day. Learn more about the artists ONLINE. Later that evening, the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council will present “A Tribute to John Trudell” featuring Minnesota/Ojibwe songwriter Annie Humphrey, Warm Springs Nation singer Quiltman, Iowa-born folksinger & activist David Huckfelt and Portland guitar slinger Mark Shark Saturday at 7pm at Alberta Abbey in Portland. Proceeds will benefit the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council. You can purchase tickets in advance at https://www.jimpepperfest.net/.