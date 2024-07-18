KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 19, 2024

The Senior Program is hosting an Elder’s Cookout today at the Warm Springs Senior Building beginning at noon. On the menu: grilled elk steaks, hotdogs, potato & green salads, fresh fruit and a variety of chips.

A Red Cross meeting will be held this afternoon from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The Public is invited. The meeting will be held at the Family Resource Center and will include sign-ups for smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

A youth group from Spokane is putting on a basketball camp in Warm Springs today for kids in kindergarten thru 6th grade. It’s from 9am to noon at the old elementary gym.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form HERE and return to ECE or email to Reona Trimble.

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a War Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are putting on a baseball camp Monday, July 22nd and cheer camp July 31st in Warm Springs. Camps are free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

A free Summer Soccer Camp will be held in Warm Springs July 31st thru August 2nd. It’s open to all youth in 6th thru 12th grades. Warm Springs Potencial Soccer Workshop Registration (google.com)