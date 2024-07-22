Permanent Supportive Housing for the community of Warm Springs

Warm Springs Housing Authority and Warm Springs Behavioral Health, partnered together to create the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides direct rental and housing assistance to members of the confederated tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, mental and physical health issues and/or drug and alcohol disorder.

Requirements:

Must be an adult community member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Must be severe or chronically tenant referred by the Warm Springs Housing authority or Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

Have acute housing needs

If you were homeless and went to residential treatment to get out of the elements and came back homeless.

Be homeless or at high risk of being homeless.

Tenant can provide proof of income (EX. TANF, SNAP, SSD<SSI, Child Support, Employment, G.A, etc.) If they have any.

Applications are now being accepted at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

Call 541-553-3205 or 541-675-5481.