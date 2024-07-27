KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 28, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Madras White Buffalo summer football camp for 3rd-8th grade students is coming up August 12-15 at the high school. The 4-day clinic will be held from 2-3:30pm each day and coached by Madras football players. Register online no later than Monday, July 29th. The cost is $40.

A suicide prevention class open to teens and young adults called QPR will take place on Tuesday, July 30th at 10am at the Warm Springs Media Center. QPR stands for Question Persuade Refer and is like CPR, except for those having suicidal thoughts. The class is one hour and a certificate will be provided for completion. RSVP is requested by calling Cris at 458-281-3802 or email CrisD@bestcaretreatment.org. They also have a QPR class for adults on August 1st at Best Care in Madras. To rsvp call 541-475-6575.

A free Summer Soccer Camp will be held in Warm Springs July 31st thru August 2nd. It’s open to all youth in 6th thru 12th grades. Warm Springs Potencial Soccer Workshop Registration (google.com)

A grass dance outfit making class will be held August 2nd thru the 4th. Participants will make a simple grass dance outfit and materials will be provided. It’s open to youth 14 and up. Adults may sign up, however the outfit must be for a youth. The class will be from 9am to 5pm all three days. To sign up, contact Waurica Miller at millerwaurica@gmail.com.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is coming up August 15-18 at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Gates will open at 9am each day.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course,” via Zoom. It will start August 15th and meet every Thursday through September from 5:30-7:30 online. This course is required for anyone in the IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.