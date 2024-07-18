The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today (7/18/24) 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Signs are going up today around the community to remind folks to stop by and check it out

Today – KWSO with offer ice pops (while supplies last) plus our campus history flip books, WIC, as always, will be handing out the Fresh Harvest Kits from the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance. Indian Head Casino will be there with information about jobs and how to get a gaming license. The Warm Springs Community Action Team Youth will be taking sign-ups for summer youth activities. WSCAT will also have vegetable plants to give away. OSU Extension will have nutrition and kid activities and the Native American Success Collective will have a first foods word search for folks and other free items. The Thursday Market is 10:30am – 2pm at the new campus pavilion.

Check out our video from this year’s first Thursday Market: