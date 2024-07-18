Sign Up Now for Warm Springs Head Start & Early Head Start

Head Start Round Up is today (7/18/24) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. Another physical day is scheduled for August. Families of 3 and 4 year olds who will be entering Head Start in the fall can call the IHS medical desk to get an appointment.

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start offer programs that are centered around early learning and development, health, and family well-being. Staff actively engage parents, recognizing family participation throughout the program as key to strong child outcomes.

Recruitment is now being done for the fall. If you have a child (or know of a child) who will be 3 or 4 on or before September first – you can register them now for Head Start.

Children younger than 3 can participate in a new Early Head Start “Center Based” program.

Call ECE at 541-553-3241 to learn more. Ask for Family Services to give your child a Head Start!